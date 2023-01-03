'It's horrific' | Dogs, birds found dead from poisoning in Montgomery County

Neighbors said the latest incident happened two weeks after two dogs were poisoned on the same street. Animal cruelty investigators are now investigating.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Neighbors in a community just outside Cleveland, Texas are dealing with a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

Multiple dead animals have been found on a property out there. Investigators said the animals appear to have been killed by deliberate poisoning.

In total, at least six dogs and two birds have been found poisoned. The recent discovery came two weeks after two dogs were poisoned on the same street. One of those dogs survived while the other did not.

"It's terrible. I wouldn't do an animal or a human being like that," Linda Stephens said.

The Montgomery County mystery has neighbors on the usually quiet street sick to their stomachs.

"This is horrific. These dogs didn't deserve this," Brat Hilton said. "Someone intentionally poisoned these dogs."

Four dogs were found dead on Sunday, about two weeks after the initial discovery. They're all strays, but for all practical purposes, they lived on Stephens' property.

"I figured they were just napping early in the morning. As soon as I (called for them), they didn't make no move," Stephens said.

When she took a closer look, she saw they were all foaming from their mouths. The images are too graphic to show.

"Her little grandbabies are saying, ''Why are the dogs not getting up to play?' That's horrible for a kid to see something like that," Hilton said.

It's been three days since the grisly discovery and the bodies of the decaying dogs still line the roadway. Another dog's remains were found under a house. She had just given birth to puppies a few days ago. At least two dead birds were found on the same property, too.

"I'm sure this is a shock to everyone around here," neighbor Faith Washechek said.

Animal cruelty investigators with Montgomery County Precinct 2 are investigating. They helped remove the bodies of the dogs and birds Wednesday afternoon.

"A monster is walking amongst us right now," Hilton said. "If he could do this to an animal he could do it to anybody. This is just the beginning right here."

It's the second case of poisoned dogs in the last two weeks and neighbors want answers.

"Someone needs to pay for this," Hilton said. "I wouldn't want this person living in my neighborhood. This is cruel."

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable's Office by reaching out to Deputy Toby McLaughlin by email at toby.mclaughlin@mctx.org or by phone at 936-539-7854.