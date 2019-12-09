PEARLAND, Texas — A mixed-breed dog that terrorized two women in Pearland was shot and killed when it charged a police officer.

One of the women called police late Wednesday saying the dog had attacked her and a friend inside a home on St. John Street.

The caller said they were trapped inside a room where they ran to escape the dog.

When Pearland police officers arrived, one of the women was screaming for help through a broken window.

The dog ran out of the house with its face and mouth covered in blood, according to Pearland police.

When it started running toward the officers, they tried to retreat back inside the gate. But the dog was too fast. The officers say it made it through the gate and charged the officers so one of them shot and killed it.

Both women were taken to an area hospital for treatment. We don’t know their conditions.

We're waiting to learn if either woman lived in the house and if the dog belonged to them.

Detectives and animal control officers are investigating the incident.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM