'The greatest gift' | Man reunited with dog two days after it was allegedly stolen in Spring

It was a sweet reunion for 76-yr-old Danny from Spring. His dog Yogi was dognapped from his car on Christmas Day while he was at a gas station.

SPRING, Texas — A local man and his family were desperately looking for their dog after he was taken on Christmas Day.

The dog was sitting inside a car at a gas station in Spring when thieves just took him from inside the car. This happened at the intersection of 1960 and Imperial Valley Drive.

"I got him as a puppy," said Danny Thomason.

Danny Thomason got Yogi more than five years ago. And from Day one, Thomason and Yogi were inseparable. Thomason is retired and lives alone with him.

"It was just me and him. We go everywhere together take trips together, so it’s just like losing your child," said Thomason.

But on Christmas morning, Thomason pulled up to this gas station in Spring. And he left Yogi in the car with the window cracked just to keep it cool for him.

He went inside to pay for gas and by the time he was out his dog was gone.

"I wasn’t in there for more than a couple of minutes I guess," said Thomason. "It was like one of your children, and he was one of your children. I was heartbroken and afraid for him and a tremendous loss."

A sweet reunion for 76-yr-old Danny from Spring. His dog Yogi was dognapped from his car on Christmas Day while he was at a gas station. But today deputies with the @HCSOTexas Proactive Auto Theft Unit found Yogi. Catch the full reunion only @KHOU tonight. pic.twitter.com/7gVjhrNFL0 — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) December 27, 2021

Thomason and his family had been searching for him desperately, doing everything they could to get the word out. They even filled a report with the Harris County Sheriffs Office.

But while we were at the gas station Monday afternoon, Thomason got a call. Deputies had found Yogi. Thomason was overjoyed to finally get Yogi back. His Christmas nightmare had turned into Christmas bliss.

"You can just imagine getting your child back after being kidnapped it's just the greatest gift," said Thomason.

Proactive Auto Theft Unit investigated a theft of a dog from a car that happened on Christmas Day. A vigorous investigation led to the location and recovery of the dog. The dog was reunited with the owner, who shed tears of joy. This is community service at its best. pic.twitter.com/Uz3HWTeQTt — HCSO Special Investigations Division (@HCSO_SID) December 27, 2021

Thomason says he is so happy Yogi is back he’s going to take him to visit all his family members who helped spread the word. He did get a chance to thank those undercover deputies with the Proactive Auto theft unit.

As for how Yogi was found, we're told the truck led undercover deputies to a nearby home. And deputies were able to later recover the dog at another location. They say they expect charges to be filed soon.