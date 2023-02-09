HFD: Dog dies, several firefighters hurt after house fire in north Houston

Several firefighters suffered various minor injuries according to officials.

HOUSTON — Several firefighters are recovering after an extensive house fire in north Houston.

Officials said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Lena Drive, which is in the Independence Heights area.

According to HFD Deputy Chief Harrison, crews took some time to gain access to the house because of the burglar bars but were eventually able to put the fire out. They also said there were reports that a family was inside the home, but after several searches, they discovered the homeowners weren't there.

Sadly, the family's dog died in the fire. Harrison also said three firefighters suffered various minor injuries, including one that was heat-related. One of the other hurt firefighters was taken to an emergency room with a wrist injury.

Officials are now working to determine the cause of the fire.