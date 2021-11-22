HPD: Woman possibly attacked, killed by her own dogs in SW Houston

This investigation is pending as police await to confirm the cause of death. An autopsy is underway.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a woman was possibly attacked and killed by her dogs Friday at her home in southwest Houston.

A preliminary investigation indicated 48-year-old Tiffany L. Frangione let her two dogs out in the backyard at her home in the 12400 block of Rockampton Drive. When the dogs got outside, they started fighting with the neighbor's dogs through the fence, police said.

Police believe Frangione tried to intervene in the dog fight and was possibly attacked by her own dogs. She was found dead in her backyard with puncture wounds to her neck, HPD said.

At this time, the investigation is pending as police await to confirm Frangione's cause of death. An autopsy is underway.

The City of Houston's BARC Animal Shelter has confirmed they have the dogs that were involved in the attack. They were turned over by Frangione's husband Friday.

The dogs are a female, 5-year-old Alaskan husky mix and a male Cane Corso mix.

They are scheduled to be euthanized Monday.