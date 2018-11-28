LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A pair of League City parents are accused of starving a 4-year-old girl to near death. She was said to weigh just 19 pounds when concerned doctors reported it to authorities.

The big brick house where the family lives is decorated for fall. Some of the neighbors were surprised to learn the parents have been arrested.

“Yeah, they’re very nice people,” said Maria Wade.

According to a complaint, Daniel Stone, 34, is accused of intentionally withholding food from his 4-year-old daughter. The child’s step-mother, Gemma Stone, has also been charged with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury by omission.

“I can’t believe that,” said Wade when she heard the news.

According to court records, doctors at UTMB reported their concerns about the girl to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. They said she weighed just 19 pounds.

“If I have a child that is four years old and 19 pounds, there’s a lot of concern,” said Dr. Amalia Guardiola, a pediatrician with UT Health.

Guardiola is in no way connected to the case, but she said 19 pounds is about half of what a normal 4-year-old girl should weigh.

“They should weigh 32 to 40 pounds, you know, give or take,” said Guardiola.

The child’s parents told investigators that she refused to eat and would vomit when she did. However, other family members described her as “ravenous” when she was given food. Six other children in the household seemed to be doing well for their ages.

“They play outside all the time,” said Wade. “It’s just surprising.”

According to court records, Daniel Stone gave up his parental rights to the 4-year-old.

A bit of good news: We're told she is already up to more than 30 pounds after being in the care of a family member.

