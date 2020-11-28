Doctors: More kids are getting hurt while at home amid pandemic

Doctors say pay closer attention to certain activities, like bikes and trampolines. And if kids are getting back into sports, make sure they’re ready.

HOUSTON — Doctors say at-home injuries have spiked since the pandemic. And with kids home for the holidays, they’re concerned they’ll go up once again.

For one Houston girl, her at-home injury still has her in a cast today.

It was a beautiful October day, a great time to swing outside. Alex Crocker let her two sisters push her back and forth, but one time, it was a little too hard.

“My siblings were pushing me back and forth, and it kind of flipped," Alex said.

Alex’s right foot hit the ground so hard, she knew it was bad.

“I just felt pain all the way up my leg," Alex said. “I was like, immediately, 'Oh, it’s broken.'"

“Obviously she was in pain, but it wasn’t much of a fall, so we didn’t expect it to be that bad," said Kevin, Alex's dad.

But it was worse than they thought. Dr. Jessica Traver with Memorial Hermann and UTHealth confirmed Alex broke four of her toes and dislocated two of them.

“And actually had a fracture dislocation of the fifth metatarsal, which is a really severe injury, so she broke lots of bones in her foot," Dr. Traver said.

But after a 5-hour surgery and weeks in a cast, the cheerleader who loves to tumble will be back on her feet soon enough.

But Alex's mom said she wasn’t the only kid in the emergency room that day.

“She was supposed to be the second case that next morning, and there were so many broken bones that came in through the night that I think she ended up being the fifth or sixth case that afternoon," Rebecca Crocker said.

Doctors warn as more children stay home for the holidays, the chance of them getting hurt is higher.

“We definitely had an uptick just because kids were at home a lot," Dr. Traver said.

To parents, Dr. Traver said pay closer attention to certain activities like bikes and trampolines. And if kids are getting back into sports, make sure they’re ready.