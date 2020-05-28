Roof collapses at iconic Dixie Chicken after severe weather hits College Station

No injuries were reported.

COLLEGE STATION — An iconic bar in Aggieland was heavily hit by Wednesday's storms.

The Dixie Chicken had a partial roof collapse Wednesday night as bargoers watched inside.

Video shared with KHOU and on social media show water leaking through the roof at the back of the bar as the ceiling slowly sank. Eventually, it collapsed onto the floor and nearby tables.

“Really 2020 you had to take the Dixie Chicken out,” one man tweeted.

Another said, “The roof caving in at the dixie chicken tonight is proof that 2020 is a cursed year.”