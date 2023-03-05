Lawyer for wife of man accused of mass killing in San Jacinto County asks Mexican consulate for help

Divimara Nava is accused of helping her husband, Francisco Oropeza, hide from authorities after the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The wife of a man accused of killing five people in San Jacinto County last month was in a Montgomery County courtroom on Tuesday.

Editor's note: Video and images above are from previous reporting in this case

In court, Divimara Nava’s defense attorney said he is in communication with the Mexican consulate. He said they are trying to get her out of jail because they believe she is innocent.

Nava is accused of helping her husband, Francisco Oropeza, hide from authorities after the mass shooting in Cleveland.



He was arrested after a four-day manhunt after he was found hiding under laundry in a closet.