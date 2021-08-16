Trae tha Truth, Bun B to perform at Discovery Green during voting rights rally

It's all part of a nationwide demonstration happening on Aug. 28, the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic march on Washington.

HOUSTON — Trae tha Truth and Bun B are expected to perform Saturday during a concert at Discovery Green as part of a nationwide rally to protect voting access and promote fair election laws.

It's all happening Aug. 28, the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic march on Washington.

Houston is scheduled to begin its rally at 10 a.m.

There will also be appearances from local elected officials, community activists, faith leaders as well as other musicians and artists. More speakers and performers are expected to be announced in the upcoming days.

It's one of dozens of rally taking place across the nation, including Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix and Washington D.C. Martin Luther King III and Rev. Al Sharpton will be leading similar rallies in their cities.

Just two weeks until the #VotingRightsMarch, when we take to the streets across the country to protect our right to vote.



Where will you march? https://t.co/qh5iPXWrDu pic.twitter.com/xklgRI3R1U — March On (@WeAreMarchOn) August 14, 2021

According to organizers, theses nationwide demonstrations are aimed at ending restrictive voting laws and demanding federal lawmakers pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act.

The marches are co-sponsored by March On, SEIU, National Action Network and the Drum Major Institute, an organization founded by Martin Luther King Jr. and dedicated to the King legacy of addressing racism through peaceful solutions.