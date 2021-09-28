10 giant, vibrantly colored skulls coming to Discovery Green next week

It's all part of an art exhibit, which pays homage to Mexican culture. It's scheduled to run from Oct. 6 - Nov. 7.

HOUSTON — An inspired art installation that celebrates both life and death will make its United States debut at Discovery Green next week, according to the park.

Celebración de Vida by MEXICRÁNEOS features ten skulls masterfully painted and standing at 7 feet tall. Each sculpture was created by a Mexican artist and showcases a different aspect of Mexican culture.

The pieces are meant to give viewers an new appreciation of life while honoring our lost loved ones. Featured artists include Luz Gamboa, Camila Orleansky, Cecilia Maafs and others.

It is a free exhibit that will run from Oct. 6 - Nov. 7. The skulls will be staged Discovery Green and along Avenida de las Americas.

The skulls are reminiscent of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a two-day Mexican holiday where families remember and pray for those who have died.

In line with the theme, Houston artist Angel Quesada will create an alter where park visitors can leave copies photos or mementos of loved ones. It's important to note, these items will not be returned.

The alter will be open on the first day of Día de los Muertos, Nov. 1, from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.