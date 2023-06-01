If you live in Katy, here's why your water might be discolored

The city says they're flushing hydrants, which may cause water discoloration.

KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is telling residents that their water may be discolored throughout the day Thursday and into Friday. That’s because fire hydrants are being flushed.

The discoloration will be temporary, according to social media posts by the city. They also said it’s harmless and there’s nothing wrong with the water, but people should look at it before doing a load of laundry as it could cause staining.

If you notice the discoloration of water after the hydrant flushing is finished, the city said you can clear your pipes by running faucets both inside and outside of your home for a few minutes.

Anyone who has questions can call the city’s public works office at 281-391-4820 or email them at publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com