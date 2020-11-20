Morning radio personality Dinah Powers dies after battle with cancer

The radio station posted about her passing on Thursday after her battle with uterine cancer. According to an article posted on their website, Dinah’s cancer was stage 4 and had spread to her lungs.

The article read, in part: “Many of you have been following her journey as she was fighting stage 4 uterine cancer that was spreading to her lungs. So many of you generously donated to her gofundme. Dinah told us herself on the show in her emotional interview just a few weeks ago how amazed she was at the out pouring of LOVE you guys showed. My last text with her was Friday Nov. 13 getting ready for the show at 5am. I told her I was thinking about her and I loved her.”