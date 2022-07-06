Meet the Houston-area baker making waves with his cakes

Dill Barlow has a secret to making his intricate cake designs.

HOUSTON — Art can take many forms.

“The secret to a great cake is to not have so much worry,” Dill Barlow said.

For this story, the canvas turns into a dessert. Barlow knew this job was for him a long time ago.

“My dad made all my birthday cakes growing,” Barlow said. “So subliminally, it was just infused into my brain.”

A native of Port Arthur, where Barlow said not many cake makers come from, his path to baking success has been unique. He’s been featured on the Disney+ show "Foodtastic" and he owns Over The Top Cakes. The work he does lives up to that name, beautiful designs all coming from his endless imagination.

“My favorite designs are 90s cartoons, food realism, anything that brings nostalgia,” Barlow said. “My biggest inspiration is the client. It’s never what they want ... it’s always what their reaction is when they see a cake.”

And the one he worked on last week got the reaction he was hoping for.

“The level of detail in the cake, it literally looks like real food,” former Texans offensive lineman Steve McKinney said.

McKinney just opened up his 15th McDonald’s franchise and Barlow's cake was the centerpiece for the grand opening celebration of the restaurant over the weekend.

“When he first came in and I saw the cake, I was blown away because it’s something you would see on television,” McKinney said. “It exceeds my expectations, but I’m very pleased.”

Another satisfied customer.

The fun part now? Finding another one.