DICKINSON, Texas — A third of all streets in Dickinson received failing grades and need to be replaced, according to Dickinson City Manager Chris Heard.

The city ordered a pavement condition index on roads in 2016, Heard said. Scores on the index range from 100 (being good) to 0. Roughly 30 percent of Dickinson streets scored below 20, Heard said.

That is why he is pushing a plan to invest $10 million in roads over the next four year.

Inspectors recently found 700 potholes on 30th Street, he said.

“(Drivers are) ducking and dodging potholes and kids are trying to ride their bikes up and down the street,” said homeowner Ralph Kellem.

Outside his home, a patch installed two days ago is sinking, too.

“We’ve been trying to get these streets fixed for five or 10 years and we always get the same result,” homeowner Robert Trevino said.

After Hurricane Harvey, the city applied for assistance with FEMA. The agency is considering paying to replace 12 streets damaged by the storm. However, FEMA allowed no repairs to those streets until engineers completed inspections on each road.

That took more than a year.

“The worst street around here is either California, which is the most busiest street, or this street right here,” said Joshua Rosales, a barber who claims he lost $3,000 rims to one of the holes.

Heard told KHOU 11 the city is now allowed to do work on the roads waiting for FEMA assistance and hopes for reimbursement.

“We have to decide what level of work do we want to do,” Heard said. “Do we want to put it back as an asphalt street? Do we want to improve as a concrete street? Do we want to widen? Do we want to look at drainage?”

Drivers hope to see something more smooth soon.

