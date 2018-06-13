DICKINSON, Texas - There is concern about clogged bayous Dickinson. Homeowners there haven’t seen much change since Harvey and wonder what, if anything, is being done.

Herby Etie, who is raising his grandchildren, is ticked off.

“I (have) big rats coming out of that ditch over (behind his house),” he said.

Etie’s house along Gum Bayou flooded with 2 feet of water from Hurricane Harvey. The surge socked neighbors he rescued and swamped much of Dickinson. Rebuilding his home cost Etie two fingers, too.

However, what hurts him most is behind his house.

“(City crews) haven’t done nothing,” he said.

The City of Dickinson’s potentially home-saving work to unclog bayous is nowhere in sight.

“If they don’t get this ditch cleaned out and everything, Dickinson might flood again,” Etie said.

On a Dickinson Facebook group for Hurricane Harvey survivors, plenty of others shared similar fears. KHOU 11 News asked city manager Chris Heard for answers.

“We’re lining things up to be strategic,” Heard said.

Herd took office in March. His walls are bare, and instead of personal effects, his desks are covered with binders on drainage and maps of Dickinson Bayou and the Dickinson watershed. Heard has lists of Harvey recovery projects mostly on hold.

“I’m looking at simply the maps and the hydraulics and really sort of trying to get things in place to prevent future loss,” he said.

FEMA gave the city $9 million without approval to spend. City officials want to dredge bayous, build water detention facilities and better control storm water flow. However, Dickinson’s current budget, around $100,000 for drainage, mostly buys new culverts. It is hardly enough to control a complicated problem.

Think of bayous and tributaries as roads with water for cars. All of Galveston County’s water highways flow into Dickinson, the lowest spot where water roads are either blocked or down to one lane. With just one avenue out, nothing to control how fast or how much water pours in and a tropical disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico, Dickinson appears one storm away from its painful past.

Homeowners like Etie fear what comes next.

