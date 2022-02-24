Dickinson ISD driver acts fast to unload middle school students when school bus catches fire

The bus was dropping off students in the Bay Colony subdivision when the engine compartment caught fire.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Dickinson ISD bus driver got her students out safely after their school bus caught fire in a Galveston County subdivision Wednesday night.

The bus was dropping off students in the Bay Colony subdivision when the engine compartment caught fire. The bus driver was able to get all of the middle school students off before the fire spread, officials said.

"This afternoon Bus route #1702 was completing its route when the driver smelled smoke," Dickinson ISD Communication Director Tammy Dowdy said. “She quickly pulled over and evacuated the few remaining Lobit Middle School students that were on the bus."

"The students and driver are safe and another bus will deliver them to their homes. Parents of students on the bus have been contacted."

Dickinson Assistant Fire Chief Tim Johnson confirmed nobody was injured in the bus fire. He added the fire was extinguished quickly and appeared to have started in the front half of the bus.

Johnson said Dickinson ISD sent another bus to bring the remaining children to their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

