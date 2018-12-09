DICKINSON, Texas – Homeowners scrambled to clean clogged ditches after a morning rain flooded streets and nearly got inside homes previously damaged by Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson.

“This is what I woke up to,” said Joey Quiroga, a homeowner, on cell phone video recorded outside his home on Nichols Road.

Just the sight of floodwater in his driveway creeping toward his home made Quiroga emotional.

“It wasn’t moving,” he said. “It was just rising. I’m thinking (it’s) Hurricane Harvey all over again.”

Still rebuilding their homes, he and neighbors refused to watch it happen again. They noticed clogged drainage ditches and, with no city crews in sight, decided to clean them on their own.

“Sometimes you just (have) to go out and do it yourself,” Quiroga said.

They feared they would be overlooked.

“That’s how a lot of people in Dickinson felt (after Hurricane Harvey), that we were overlooked,” Quiroga said. “We kind of feel that way still.”

Mayor Julie Masters said her city has 100 miles of ditches to maintain with limited resources.

“We have one or two pieces of large equipment and we’ve probably got about 10 staff people,” she said. “We want to clear all the ditches. We want to get all the water flowing. I’m going to reach out to the county and maybe neighboring cities if they’ve got anything they can offer to help us address this drainage, because we just don’t have the manpower or enough equipment to take care of it in just a week.”

Masters worries about a potential storm from a disturbance forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dickinson is Galveston County’s lowest spot. Water from several bayous flows to it. Many are overgrown and need work. However, millions in federal disaster funding is on hold, Masters said.

“We needed it yesterday but just haven’t gotten it,” she said.

The city is awaiting approval for several grants to dredge bayous and improve infrastructure.

Until the funding comes, people like Quiroga feel forced to beg authorities for help.

“Come out here and let the people see and know that you care,” he said. “That goes all the way up to Washington (D.C.) down to the state level. Let them see what they’re doing. Let them see what the people are going through down here. It’s a lot of people barely back in their homes.”

