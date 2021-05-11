Dickinson HS dedicates halftime performance to student killed in hit-and-run crash

Ziyanna Jones was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she was walking home from work. The driver is still on the run.

HOUSTON — Friday night's football game at Dickinson High School was expected to be an emotional one. Not because it was the last game of the season, but because the halftime show was dedicated to a student who was known for her magnetic personality.

Ziyanna Jones was recently killed in a hit-and-run crash.

"When I say she was amazing, she was amazing," said Johnae Cotton. "She’s going to be missed."

Cotton hired the 17-year-old Dickinson High School senior in June.

"The customers loved her. She was amazing." Cotton said. "She just was a helping hand. Anytime. Anything."

Jones had just finished working Sunday and was planning on attending a Halloween party later that night. Not wanting to miss curfew, her mom said she and a friend decided to walk home down a poorly lit Dickinson Avenue. A busy street with no sidewalks.

Moments later, Jones was hit by a dark-colored SUV. The driver never stopped and is still on the run.

Jones' friend called 911 but the choir singer for Mount Olive Baptist Church died, along with her dreams of enlisting in the National Guard.

"She thought about others before she thought about herself," Cotton said.

It's why Johnae's Soul Food donated proceeds from their sales this week to help pay for Jones' funeral.

"She deserves everything, because she was that and more," Cotton said.

This is why Dickinson High School dedicated its halftime performance to the clarinet section leader.

"She was a hard worker. She’d go to school. She’d go to band practice. And she came straight here and worked," Cotton said.

Jones was a helper whose sudden death has broken hearts across Dickinson, but whose spirit will carry her memory forward.

Dickinson police are asking anyone who has information on the hit-and-run driver who took Jones' life to call their department.

Meanwhile, Johnae's Soul Food is working to establish a scholarship in her honor. It will go to a member of the Dickinson High School Marching Band.