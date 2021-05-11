Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Dickinson High School student

Ziyanna Jones, 17, was killed while walking home from work with a friend on the night of Nov. 1.

DICKINSON, Texas — A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to a hit-and-run that left Dickinson High School student Ziyanna Jones dead, according to the Galveston County News.

Daniel Rodriguez was charged with an accident involving a death and booked in the county jail, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. His bond was set at $100,000, according to jail records.

Rodriguez also was placed on immigration hold, Trochesset said.

The sheriff didn't share what led to Rodriguez' arrest. However, he did confirm that Rodriguez initially was arrested in relation to Jones’ death, not the immigration hold.

Editor's Note: The video above was originally published on Nov. 5, 2021 before Daniel Rodriguez was arrested.

In early Novemeber, Jones was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she was walking home from work. The victim was only 17 years old.

She had just finished working and was planning on attending a Halloween party later that night. Not wanting to miss curfew, her mom said she and a friend decided to walk home down a poorly lit Dickinson Avenue. A busy street with no sidewalks.