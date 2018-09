CLEAR LAKE, Texas - A woman in Clear Lake made a shocking discovery after a package washed up to a boat dock along Clear Lake Shores.

Inside the package was a box with a diamond ring.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she couldn’t believe the discovery. She found the ring earlier this week and says any writing on the outside of the package washed off.

The woman is offering a reward for anyone with information that leads to the rightful owner.

