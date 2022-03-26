DFW Airport to offer nonstop flights to Melbourne, Australia

The Texas airport will also be the only U.S. airport not on the West Coast to offer this type of service.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — If you're looking at planning your next adventure, you now have one more travel option!

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport announced on Saturday that it will be offering nonstop Qantas flights to Melbourne, Australia.

In a news release, DFW Airport said this will be the first-ever nonstop flight service between Texas and Melbourne. The airport currently has nonstop flights to Sydney.

The airport also added that DFW will be the only airport in the U.S. not on the West Coast to offer this type of service to Melbourne.

NEW ROUTE: We're thrilled to announce DFW will soon have a second nonstop flight for you to hop over to Australia! 🦘 This December, @Qantas will begin flying from DFW to Melbourne, giving you more ways than ever to go Down Under from North Texas. 🇦🇺



📸 (IG) strawbmommy pic.twitter.com/ErcBef0WJs — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) March 26, 2022

“DFW Airport is pleased to welcome Qantas nonstop service to Melbourne,” Sean Donohue, chief executive officer at DFW Airport, said in the news release. “Both regions are experiencing rapid growth and this addition will provide new opportunities for international business ties, tourism and economic development.”

DFW Airport said the new service will begin on Dec. 2, 2022, and will operate four times a week on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Ticket sales begin Saturday, according to the airport.