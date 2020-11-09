Details released for Houston Fire Department Capt. Tommy Searcy's memorial services

Capt. Searcy's visitation is set for Tuesday evening with a memorial service planned for Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON — Memorial services are set for Houston Fire Department Capt. Tommy Searcy, who died Tuesday after battling COVID-19.

Searcy, 45, was an 18-year HFD veteran and served as captain at Station 67. He had been hospitalized in The Woodlands since last month. His death is classified as a line-of-duty death by HFD. Searcy is the third Houston firefighter to die from complications with COVID-19.

A visitation is set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Champion Forest Baptist Church, 15555 Stuebner Airline Road. The processional march begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the church with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.

The interment will follow the memorial service at Klein Memorial Park-Tomball, 32539 SH 249 in Pinehurst.