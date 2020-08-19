Despite delivery concerns, applications for mail-in ballots are pouring in

The Harris County Clerk's Office has already received 167,863 applications for mail-in ballots for this year's election.

HOUSTON — The United States Post Office is suspending any new changes to their workflow until after the November election. This comes after concern that mail-in ballots may not arrive on time.

But that’s becoming a very popular way to vote, especially in Harris County.

As of Wednesday, the Harris County Clerk's Office has already received 167,863 applications for mail-in ballots for this year's election. That’s already 50,000 more applications than all of 2016, and it's still two months away from election.

In a letter to Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, Thomas Marshall, Executive Vice President of the United States Post Office, details his clear concern that mail-in ballots sent out close to election day may not make it on time to be counted.

This comes as concerns over mail delivery continue. The Washington Post published a map that shows Houston has had the second-highest drop in mail sorting capacity in the country, citing the city has seen a drop of 470,000 pieces of mail sorted each hour.

But election year only heightens this concern, especially because of COVID-19.

The Harris County Clerk's Office released the numbers. In 2018, the primary runoff election had a total of 36,021 mail-in ballots.

Fast forward to the primary runoff from this past July. In the midst of a pandemic, 83,474 people decided to vote by mail. That’s 2.3 times more.

That is why the County Clerk’s office is pushing you to apply for your mail-in ballot today. You have until Oct. 23 to get them your application, but they’re hoping you don’t wait that long.

Once approved, ballots should be sent out starting mid-September. They say as soon as you get your ballot, get it back to them.