Details from deposition in Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuit released by attorney Tony Buzbee in unusual move

KHOU's legal analyst says be wary of the new information this early in the case.

Buzbee revealed details of a deposition in a news release which includes excerpts of testimony from a woman who allegedly worked closely with the Texans.

"The information we received is very disturbing,” KHOU legal analyst and attorney Carmen Roe said.

According to the material Buzbee provided, the woman pleaded the fifth against self-incrimination dozens of times to questions about setting up massages for Watson to others regarding supposed sexual proclivities.

One thing she did answer is that she’d known Texans players for a long time.

An unusual deposition data dump by attorney Tony Buzbee has sexual misconduct allegations against Texans star #DeshaunWatson back in the news.. Including what the organization may have known. But @KHOU legal analyst @CarmenRoe says be wary ⤵️. More later on @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RoWttHilay — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 28, 2022

"There’s definitely some suggestion that the Texans management may have been aware of or complicit in some of these allegations," Roe said. "But, again, these are just questions from a lawyer and so it has to be tempered with that information. There’s no basis, in fact, that suggest that it’s true.”

Roe said she'd never release details of a deposition in an ongoing case. But Buzbee is known for being unconventional.

"Criminal cases and civil cases are a little different in that regard but I think it’s rare and it’s unusual because there are ethical obligations that attorneys have not to put things out into the media that may impact a jury down the road,” Roe said.

According to Buzbee, 13 of the 22 plaintiffs he represents have been questioned under oath by Watson’s legal team and Watson himself is scheduled for deposition late next month.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, did not want to comment on Buzbee’s latest move.