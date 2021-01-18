Deshaun Watson 'humbled' by march, but asks Houston fans not to protest

Fans gathered Monday for a rally demanding the quarterback stay with Texans amid reports he is looking for a trade.

HOUSTON — Houston sports fans can't catch a break.

James Harden has ditched the Rockets, and now there are reports Texans QB Deshaun Watson is trying to force a trade.

Fans gathered Monday at NRG Park to demand the quarterback stay in Houston, but while it's a flattering gesture, Watson said it would be better if people didn't rally on his behalf during the pandemic.

"I'm hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today," Watson tweeted. "Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don't want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection."

Over the weekend, local health officials announced the positivity rate for the county had reached 20.3 percent and more than a dozen new deaths were recently confirmed, bringing the Houston death toll to 1,652.

According to reports, fans planned to march from Watson's restaurant Lefty's Cheesesteak and then proceed to NRG Stadium.

KHOU Air 11 canvased the area and there was a small crowd.

Texans management is battling several fires after coming off a disappointing season and growing frustration from not only fans but also some of the team's top players.