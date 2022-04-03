Deshaun Watson's deposition scheduled for March 11

Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed to KHOU 11 that the Texans quarterback will be deposed on March 11.

HOUSTON — There’s a new development in the Deshaun Watson investigation. Attorney Tony Buzbee confirms that Watson’s deposition is scheduled for March 11.

Buzbee represents more than 20 women who accuses Watson of sexual assault or misconduct. All of them are massage therapists.

It’s important to note that these are all civil suits against Watson.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, argues that he shouldn’t be deposed while a criminal investigation is underway. The crux of his argument was that with an ongoing criminal investigation, he doesn't feel his client should have to be deposed until it's clear if charges will be filed.