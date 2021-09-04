Harris County judge rules Deshaun Watson accusers must be publicly identified

HOUSTON — A Harris County judge has granted Rusty Hardin's request for the names of 20 women who have sued Deshaun Watson for allegations ranging from exposure to sexual assault.
On Friday, Judge Dedra Davis ruled Tony Buzbee would have two days to release the victims names to the public.
Buzbee asked that the names only be given to only Watson's legal defense but was denied.
Davis stated her biggest concern was the women being misidentified by the media and the public. She decided releasing the names was also necessary to ensure due process and to protect both parties.
Two of the women – Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley – went public earlier this week, sharing their stories of alleged encounters with Watson.
The other 20 alleged victims remain anonymous, known only as “Jane Doe.”
In a statement Thursday, Rusty Hardin said the use of anonymous lawsuits violates state law.
“We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will. When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion. Today we filed that motion. As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness. It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself. While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword. While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court.”