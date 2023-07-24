Future of 5-story soccer complex near the Heights in question after cemetery descendants raise issues

Descendants of Olivewood Cemetery are fighting to stop a new development in the Heights area that they said could end up disturbing the unmarked graves of infants.

HOUSTON — A proposed development near the Heights may be building on unmarked infant graves, according to some descendants of those buried at Olivewood Cemetery.

The city’s planning commission recently denied a parking variance request for the property along Summer Street, which is adjacent to Olivewood, a UNESCO heritage site and one of the most endangered historic cemeteries in the country.

Descendants of those laid to rest at Olivewood have spent the past 30 years cleaning up the cemetery which dates back to the 1870s. The one challenge they face is land just outside its fence is privately owned.

Margott Williams is the founder and president of the Descendants of Olivewood. Her grandfather, great-grandfather and uncles are buried there. After her grandmother died in 1991, Williams wanted her buried next to her grandfather and visited the site.

"I heard Olivewood was abandoned, so when my mother and I came here, it didn’t disappoint," Williams said.

She said more than 800 people buried at the site were alive during Emancipation. The site also has people who were veterans of the Civil War, World War I, and World War II, Williams said.

Just outside the fence of the property along Summer Street, a piece of land is believed to have additional graves of infant children.

"Casket handles, pieces of materials, things to suggest that things may be burials there," Williams said.

That land is owned by Maximo Development, which plans to turn the piece of land into a five-story soccer complex. The group filed a parking variance request with the City of Houston’s Planning Commission. According to documents, the project would require 51 parking spaces, but the request was denied.

"This was one fight that was won, but the challenges still exist, the ball is really in the developer’s court," District C Houston Councilwoman Abbie Kamin said.

Kamin said her office is setting up meetings between developers and the community. Although the parking variance was denied, it's unclear what the future is for the property and its historic neighbor.

"The cemetery itself is listed as one of the most endangered historical sites in the country at this point," Kamin said.

She also said the cemetery has also dealt with erosion issues following Hurricane Harvey. Documents from the Planning Commission said staff members coordinated with the Texas Historical Commission to verify if human remains are present. Williams wants the developer to do the study and doesn’t want the potentially hallowed ground to be disturbed.

"You can find another place to put your building, these guys can’t find another place," Williams said.

A representative of the developer said he was out of town but said he would connect when he returned.