HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was rescued after a crash left him upside down in a ditch in east Harris County.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy rolled the SUV into a drainage ditch off the 16900 block Crosby Freeway right around midnight early Friday.
The deputy was responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 4 Pennies RV Park when he hit a dead end and flipped his Ford Explorer.
He ended up partially submerged in water and a concrete block crushed his windshield just missing him.
The deputy was pulled to safety.
He is expected to be OK.
Photos: Deputy rescued after rolling SUV into ditch in E. Harris County
