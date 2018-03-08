HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was rescued after a crash left him upside down in a ditch in east Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy rolled the SUV into a drainage ditch off the 16900 block Crosby Freeway right around midnight early Friday.

The deputy was responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 4 Pennies RV Park when he hit a dead end and flipped his Ford Explorer.

He ended up partially submerged in water and a concrete block crushed his windshield just missing him.

The deputy was pulled to safety.

He is expected to be OK.

