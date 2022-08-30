'He was great, he was kind' | Community remembers deputy who was shot, killed while picking up dinner for his family

Omar Ursin was a school resource officer at H.M. Carroll Elementary for four years until last spring when they say he got a promotion.

HOUSTON — A constable deputy's killer is still on the run. The principal at the elementary where he used to work at as a school resource officer in Sheldon ISD saw him just days before he was killed.

“It’s just terrible at first disbelief, it was hard to process," said Principal Solmaria Benavides.

In the library is where Benavides says she would often find Ursin.

“He was great, he was kind, soft-spoken," she said.

“He didn’t just keep us safe. He showed the kids how to make a snowflake, how to binary code their name & how to tie their shoes," a staff member tweeted.

“I heard the news about the shooting because I live just a few minutes from there," said Benavides.

She didn’t realize it was Ursin until the next morning.

“I saw him Thursday. He went to Rocky Mountain National Park and I did this summer too so we shared some pictures and talked about it. He was just so happy,” said Benavides.

Surrounded by family - his wife, daughter, and parents, Ursin had just celebrated his 37th birthday Friday.

His family told KHOU 11 they knew his line of work was dangerous, but never expected him to be shot and killed off duty. Investigators say he was driving home after picking up dinner in Houston.

“My son was very friendly, very helpful and he never met a stranger," said Yvonne Ursin, his mother.

Who pulled the trigger on Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita is still a mystery. Homicide investigators with Harris County Sheriff's Office say it could have been road rage, but they are still piecing together surveillance video.

Back on campus, this principal says it’s a loss that’s hard to measure.

“I’m very sorry for their loss. It’s devastating to go through something like this. And they are not alone, we all feel it with them," said Benavides.