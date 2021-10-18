Funeral for Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins set for next Monday

There will be a visitation for the family followed by one for the department and the public. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has released funeral details for Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was killed early Saturday morning.

The funeral service will be held at Champions Forest Baptist Church at 15555 Stuebner Airline in Houston on Monday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.

Before the funeral, there will be a visitation for family only from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. After that, visitation for the department and public will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Immediately following the funeral, there will be a graveside service.

Deputy Atkins leaves behind a wife and two young children. He had recently returned to work following paternity leave.

Atkins was one of three deputies shot during what investigators say was an ambush outside a club in north Houston early Saturday morning. Atkins didn't survive his injuries.

Deputy Darryl Garrett, 28, is still in the hospital. He was shot in the back and his fiancée said he'll need a kidney transplant. Deputy Juquaim Barthen was shot in the foot and is also still in the hospital.

At this point, there is no suspect in custody.

How to help