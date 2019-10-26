*EDITOR'S NOTE: Originally the Houston Police Department told us the officer involved was a Precinct 7 deputy but later learned it was a TSU officer.*

A Texas Southern University police officer was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in southwest Houston.

The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann in an unknown condition.

The accident happened on the South Sam Houston Tollway feeder road near South Post Oak Road.

The other car involved was a Jeep, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials did not say if anybody else was injured.

Check back for updates.

