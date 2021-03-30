Deputy, driver injured in crash on I-10

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deputy and the other driver involved in the crash were both taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County deputy and another driver were injured in a crash on I-10 on Monday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle crashed into a Motorist Assistance Program unit that was on the shoulder of I-10 near Barbara Mae Street.

The deputy who was inside the MAP unit, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were both taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A couple of lanes on the freeway were temporarily closed.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.