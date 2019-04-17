PORTER, Texas — A major crash Tuesday night sent a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy to the hospital, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Sheriff Rand Henderson tweeted about the accident and asked for prayers for the injured deputy and the driver of the truck involved. That person was also taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 59 near FM 1314, near the town of Porter. According a spokesperson for the department, the deputy's patrol car was hit in the rear by the truck.

It's unclear if the deputy was stopped on the freeway, but troopers are at the scene.

The northbound lanes of Highway 59 have been shutdown in the area near the crash.

