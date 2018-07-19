HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A construction worker whose heart stopped Thursday afternoon is alive tonight thanks to the Precinct 5 Deputy who came to his rescue.

The 66-year-old man was working inside a home under construction in the Canyon Lakes West subdivision in northwest Harris County.

When he passed out, the victim’s co-worker ran outside and flagged down Deputy Joe Duke.

Duke found the victim unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. He started CPR and continued compressions for 10 minutes until medics from Cy-Fair EMS arrived.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors were able to get his heart beating again.

Well done, Deputy Duke.

© 2018 KHOU