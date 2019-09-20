HOUSTON — Breaking Update -- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez just tweeted they have been found SAFE! Previous story follows.
----------
DEPUTY REPORTED MISSING IN HIGH WATER.
"We have an active search underway 27400 blk of Pleasure Ln. @HCSOTexas teammate was attempting to assist a citizen in high water and we’ve lost contact with him & the citizen. Praying for the safe recovery of both. I’m enroute to the area. #HouNews -- HCSO"
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Watch KHOU 11 News streaming live from #HTownRush in the video player above.
RELATED: LIST: High water locations on major roads in the Houston area
RELATED: Houston Forecast: Radar is quiet- high water spots continue
RELATED: CLOSURES: School closures, cancellations in Houston area