Fort Bend County sheriff's deputy indicted in fatal shooting of deputy constable at Sienna home

A grand jury has indicted Chadwick McRae on a charge of criminal negligent homicide, and the sheriff's office terminated his employment.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy who mistakenly shot and killed a deputy constable has been indicted for the shooting, court documents show.

The deputies went into a home that was found with its backdoor open in the same area where a suspicious person was earlier seen running away.

An indictment states deputy Chadwick Devin McRae fired in the direction of the victim, constable deputy Caleb Rule, "without visually checking the area where he was firing.

A grand jury later indicted McRae on a charge of criminal negligent homicide, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed his employment was terminated.

The indictment stated McRae's gunfire was in response to a sound, but he did not first attempt to confirm the source of the sound before opening fire.

Rule left behind a wife and four children, ages 13 to 18. His oldest daughter graduated from high school not even 24 hours after her father died.

“We are heartbroken over this,” FBCSO Sheriff Troy Nehls said at the time of the shooting. “This is an absolute tragedy.”

Both the sheriff’s office and the Pct. 4 Deputy Constable’s Office are preparing statements in regards to the criminal charge announced Wednesday.

The FBCSO deputies entered the home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend through an open back door, according to the sheriff. The sheriff’s deputy mistook the deputy constable for a prowler and opened fire, hitting Rule in the chest. His bulletproof vest wasn’t enough to protect him.

Rule was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital but he didn’t survive.

The morning of the shooting, the sheriff confirmed the two departments share a radio system, and it wasn’t clear what caused the confusion that led to the shooting.

Statement released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office July 22:

After an internal investigation, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has terminated the employment of Deputy Chadwick McRae for violation of our Use of Force Policy in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule in May of this year.

Further, on July 20th, 2020, former Deputy McRae was indicted by the Fort Bend County Grand Jury for Criminal Negligent Homicide.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Deputy Caleb Rule as they continue to deal with this tragedy,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

As this matter is pending prosecution we would refer any questions to the lead investigative agency in this matter, the Texas Rangers, or the prosecuting authority, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.