Deputies: Woman runs red light causing crash involving 18-wheeler

Deputies said the woman disregarded a red light which led to the crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Sunday morning.

Harris County deputies said the woman, who was driving a Mustang, disregarded a red light and collided with the 18-wheeler that was traveling southbound on the feeder road of Highway 249.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries. Deputies said she is stable.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not seriously injured.

Deputies on scene said they are thankful no one else was in the Mustang because there is no passenger seat left in the vehicle due to the impact of the crash.