HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol unit was hit by car during a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Eastex Freeway.

According to HCSO, the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on the freeway near Greens Road when a white vehicle sideswiped his patrol car with a detainee in the backseat.

The deputy was not hurt, and the driver left the scene, officials said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter