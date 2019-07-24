FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 9-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office said was angry about being grounded, so he left with a backpack and his piggy bank.

Officials said Benjamin has been missing since late Tuesday night and lives off of Cinco Terrace near FM 1093.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FBCSO at (281) 341-4665.

