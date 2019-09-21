CYPRESS, Texas — Harris County deputies are responding to a possible drowning at a pond in the Cypress area.

Deputies learned around midnight an SUV drove into the pond in the 18500 block of Hayden Pond Drive. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted an unknown person may have been spotted emerging from the SUV after it went into the pond, but that information is unconfirmed.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Klein Fire Department are assisting the Harris County Sheriff’s Office with this scene.

Emergency crews are working to get the SUV out of the water to confirm no one is inside the vehicle.

Details are limited at this time. The scene is active.

Check back for updates.

