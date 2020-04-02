HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are opening up about a case that they are calling heartbreaking.

Baby Kevin died at an area hospital after sustaining severe injuries at an apartment last week. According to investigators, Baby Kevin's mother is in Honduras, but deputies remained by the child's side in his final moments so he wouldn't be alone.

Melvin Morales is charged with injury to a child in the case. His bond was set at $500,000.

"Cases like this will stick with us forever," HCSO Capt. J.D. Philpot said.

It's not clear exactly what happened inside the apartment, but Baby Kevin had to be flown to the Texas Medical Center on Thursday. He was covered in broken bones, bruises and human bite marks, investigators said. When he got to the Med Center, doctors performed emergency brain surgery.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy investigator Kimberly Thomas is a mother. She said she wouldn't have felt right if Baby Kevin was left alone at the hospital.

"No one else was there," Thomas said. "It’s heartbreaking. It’s really heartbreaking. I can’t, I cannot imagine none of my children going through what Kevin had gone through."

Philpot remained at the boy's side and deputies prayed he would recover.

"You know, whispering in his ear. Please get better. We just continued praying. And just hoped for the best," Thomas said.

It was a bedside connection that fueled a fight for justice.

Investigators gathered enough evidence to arrest Morales, 27, who claims he's the boy's uncle. According to investigators, Morales took Baby Kevin to the hospital from which he was flown to the Med Center.

Authorities have not been able to confirm Morales' relationship with Baby Kevin and say Morales is an undocumented immigrant from Honduras.

Deputies are working with prosecutors to see if the charge of injury to a child can be upgraded.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 'The little guy never had a chance' | Toddler dies at hospital after being severely injured; uncle charged

RELATED: Uncle charged in 'horrific, heartbreaking case' of child abuse'; toddler clinging to life