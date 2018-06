HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a 65-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday in Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Robert Holt was last seen in the 7200 block of Kings Drive.

He was wearing a red shirt and black jean pants. Deputies say Holt suffers from Alzheimer's and Dementia.

If you see Holt, please contact the HCSO Missing Person Unit at 713-755-7427.

