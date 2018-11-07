KATY, Texas - Deputies are investigating a suicide after a woman's body was found in a parking garage in the Cinco Ranch area.
Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene Wednesday afternoon at the LaCenterra shopping center where the body was found.
Deputies said they believe the woman jumped from the top floor of the parking garage of The Grand at LaCenterra apartment complex.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to make sure nothing suspicious happened and no criminal activity was involved.
