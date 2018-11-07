KATY, Texas - Deputies are investigating a suicide after a woman's body was found in a parking garage in the Cinco Ranch area.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene Wednesday afternoon at the LaCenterra shopping center where the body was found.

Deputies said they believe the woman jumped from the top floor of the parking garage of The Grand at LaCenterra apartment complex.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to make sure nothing suspicious happened and no criminal activity was involved.

NEW: @chad_norvell tells me the woman apparently jumped from the parking garage of this apartment complex at LaCenterra. Investigators are checking security camera video to make sure nothing criminal happened. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QMkqisUv42 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 11, 2018

Here's the scene in Cinco Ranch. This is in the back of the LaCenterra shopping center. Deputies have the area around this four story parking garage taped off as they investigate the death. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/9TLSjyn4sw — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 11, 2018

UPDATE: @FBCSO tells me a woman either jumped or fell from a parking garage at the LaCenterra shopping center in Cinco Ranch. The victim died at the scene. Sheriff's investigators are on the way there. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 11, 2018

#BREAKING Investigation underway after a body was found in a parking garage near Katy. The scene is off of Commercial Center Blvd, I'm headed there now to get more information. #Khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 11, 2018

