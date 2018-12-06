GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested after he allegedly used a riding lawnmower to launch rocks at three people, including a 9-year-old girl.

Johnny Manning, 72, was charged with Injury to a Child with Intentional Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief of more than $2,500, both felonies, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

He also was charged with Misdemeanor Assault.

Witnesses said Manning intentionally pelted a vehicle and three people with rocks flung by the blade in his lawnmower.

The initial report came from a man who was dropping off his 9-year-old daughter at his ex-wife's home that she shares with Manning Saturday afternoon.

The man said as he parked his SUV, Manning got onto a riding lawnmower and drove it over the end of the gravel driveway, sending rocks flying.

The rocks reportedly broke some of the SUV's windows, caused multiple dents and scratches, and hit people standing nearby.

