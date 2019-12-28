HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Six suspected drunken drivers were arrested by Harris County Precinct 4 over the Christmas holiday.

Each driver was pulled over for traffic violations and displayed several signs of intoxication, according to deputies.

Each driver failed field sobriety tests, deputies said.

They were all booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

It was the second DWI for Ivan Ghorbanzadeh, according to deputies, and Emily Stollmack was found to be in possession of Adderall and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The video below is about the staggering number of underage drivers who were arrested for DWI in 2019.

