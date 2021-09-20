Suspect in shooting of two HPD officers had criminal history

Deon Ledet had been arrested 18 times in Harris County in 18 years.

HOUSTON — We’re learning more about the suspect in the shooting of two officers who were serving an arrest warrant in northeast Houston Monday morning.

Officers William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey and Sgt. Michael Vance were shot. Officer Jeffrey was killed. Sgt. Vance was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is said to be stable.

KHOU 11’s Jeremy Rogalski has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources, that the name of the suspect in the shooting is Deon Ledet. Ledet, who is 30 years old, was killed at the scene.

According to court records, Ledet had been arrested 18 times in Harris County since he was 18 years old. Those arrests include felony drug charges, burglary, evading arrest and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He also had two stints in the Texas Department of Corrections.

Ledet’s latest charges, according to court records, were for drug possession from November of 2020.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office originally asked that he be denied bond because they said he’s a habitual offender.

But a judge gave Ledet two separate bonds on those drug charges – one was set at $10K and the other at $20K. He was also ordered to get a GPS ankle monitor, but according to court records, that never happened. And that’s what resulted in the bond forfeiture warrant for his arrest.

Rogaslski is digging more into Ledet’s history and the bonds issued in the case.

