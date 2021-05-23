At least three people are dead after a crash on Highway 380 in Denton on Sunday.

Multiple people were killed in a crash that completely shut down Highway 380 in Denton for about three hours, police said Sunday afternoon.

At least three people were killed in the crash. Two of the victims were young children: one was 12 months old, the other a 5-year-old, according to police. The other victim was an adult who was found dead at the crash scene.

Two other adults are also currently in critical condition, police said. A fourth adult is in stable condition.

The crash happened around noon in the westbound lanes of the highway near Rockhill Road, according to police. Denton police and fire crews responded to the crash site.

Denton police said the crash involved two cars that hit each other head-on. Both vehicles were seriously damaged, officials said. Two separate cars were involved but people inside those cars were not injured, police said.

One lane of traffic had reopened in each direction by 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Other agencies also responded to help with traffic control, according to police.

