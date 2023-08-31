In the video, the three children start walking out in front of the bus to cross the street when the bus starts idling forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENTON, Texas — A Denton ISD bus driver has been "removed and placed on administrative leave" after video showed a bus nearly hitting children after dropping them off.

Matt McCormick sent WFAA video of the incident, which was dash camera footage given to him by the mother of two children seen in the video nearly hit by the bus. McCormick said his son is the boy in the green hoodie behind those two students.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 30. In the video, three children start walking out in front of the bus to cross the street when the bus starts idling forward. The mother is heard asking her daughter where her backpack is as the bus nearly hits them, and she honks quickly four times.

"What the heck," she yells after honking.

Other parents are heard in the background yelling at the bus driver.

Here is a look at the video:

Denton ISD sent WFAA the following statement regarding the video:

"Denton ISD has been made aware of this incident, which occurred yesterday (Aug. 30). The driver has been removed and placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. However, due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, and since it involves the employment status of all involved, we cannot discuss any additional specifics.

We want to assure our community that we take this very seriously, and the safety of each student in Denton ISD is always our top priority. Denton ISD has been in direct contact with the families of our students involved, and they seem confident in our solution."